Singapore's first cardinal keen to promote harmony in Asia

Singapore's first cardinal has set his sights on promoting religious harmony in Asia, through strengthening dialogue between the different religions.

Cardinal William Goh, one of 20 new cardinals formally installed by Pope Francis at a ceremony in the Vatican City yesterday, said in an interview with The Sunday Times before his trip that he hoped to bring to the region Singapore's unique brand of inter-religious dialogue.

For instance, the Archdiocese of Singapore will set up a research institute to look into methodologies on how to promote friendship with other religious leaders and share them with bishops in the region.

These bishops have often asked the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore about how to get the different religions talking.

Cardinal Goh, who is also archbishop of Singapore, said during the Aug 16 interview that the state of affairs in Singapore is not something that happens overnight.

He added: "The Government has always been conscious of promoting unity, giving the support without being the one who's driving it...

"The Government sees us as partners because we are building a better society - we want to live a harmonious life in Singapore.

"We work with the Government where we have common values, and the Government respects us, we respect the Government because, at the end of the day, religion doesn't get involved in politics."

This is not the case in some other countries where religion and politics are so closely linked "sometimes you don't know where religion is, where politics is", he said.

His appointment comes after the local archdiocese celebrated its 200th year last year.

He is the first Singaporean to be made a cardinal. Cardinals are considered the Pope's closest advisers and the Vatican's highest-level administrators.

With the new appointments, there are now 226 cardinals.

In the role, he will have to assist the Pope and is also expected to serve a wider role in the region.

Besides fostering inter-religious dialogue in the region, Cardinal Goh hopes to engage civil society groups and promote ecology.

He also wants to expand the Church's humanitarian aid efforts and to get more talented and wealthy people involved in helping others.

At yesterday's meeting, Cardinal Goh, 65, took an oath of loyalty to the Pope and received a four-cornered red hat, or biretta, his document of appointment, and a gold ring stamped with the Pope's coat of arms.

He is one of six new cardinals from Asia - the others are from Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Goa and Hyderabad in India, and South Korea.

When his name was announced by the Pope on May 29, he was preparing a homily for the next day.

He received some text messages, but thought it was maybe "fake news". It was only when his phone started beeping non-stop that he realised it might be true.

Asked why he was chosen, Cardinal Goh said: "The Holy Father never told me why he chose me."

The Singapore-born cardinal was the youngest of five boys and one girl in his family, who lived in Hougang. His mother would often take him to church, where she went to pray every Saturday. The sessions often put the then four-year-old to sleep, but also awoke in him a love for praying.

At Montfort Junior School, he would go to church to pray before school and during recess time, while his friends were at play.

"I'm not the playful type. I don't like to get myself all sweaty before class," he quipped.

"In those days, we were so poor we didn't have much money to eat as well, so I went to church to pray."

By the time he was in Secondary 2, he had decided he wanted to join the priesthood, but would wait until after national service to do so. But he ended up joining Barclays Bank at 21, where he was trained as a forex dealer.

He got on well with his 30 colleagues and described his time there as happy.

These ties made it hard for him when he left to explore being a priest again, which involves a life of sacrifice where he would be given only enough to sustain himself, and would have to take a vow of celibacy.

"I didn't want to live a life of regret, then after that get married and lament that I had not responded, because, I think, at the end of the day, the vocation is very important," he said.

But the road to priesthood was not easy, and he said he had thoughts of leaving many times.

He was eventually ordained a priest in 1985 after completing his theological studies in Rome.

He returned to Singapore, where he joined the St Francis Xavier Major Seminary. He was appointed archbishop in 2013.

Among his biggest challenges as archbishop so far are the handling of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues, and responding to the sexual abuse of two teenagers by a member of a Catholic religious order.

Before the Government announced its plan to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, Cardinal Goh had said the Church was neutral about the move as long as the rights of religious people to preach what they believe in are protected.

He said: "I mean, for me, so long as I don't denigrate people, I don't belittle people, so long as I respect people... I think it is right for me to speak about my own convictions.

"But we don't have to shout, we don't have to quarrel, we don't have to put pressure on people."

The Church has set up a group that works quietly with LGBTQ believers who have sought help to reconcile what they feel with the Church's teachings.

He added that there are also teachings in the Bible that he finds "very difficult to follow", such as the prohibition of divorce.

"Honestly, I mean, if you were to ask me as a human person... I can understand why a person is divorced. It's because it's terrible to live with someone who is a terror, you know, making your life miserable," he said.

Another difficult issue was the sex abuse case involving a prominent member of a Catholic order that established schools here. The former educator was sentenced to five years' jail for committing unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys.

Cardinal Goh, who was informed about the case in 2020, apologised on behalf of the Church, saying he was "dismayed, shocked, and ashamed" to learn of the case that occurred in 2005.

Asked about this, he said all such cases have to be reported to the Archdiocese Professional Standards Office, made up of qualified laymen such as judges and also non-Catholics.

"Whatever recommendation I accept, because I want to be totally impartial and totally transparent," he said, adding that he had recently reminded all religious orders of the rule.