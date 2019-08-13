Singapore's diversity is a strength: Heng

Singapore's racial and religious diversity can be an advantage and source of strength for the Republic on the world stage at a time when polarisation is on the rise, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

Every country is different, but Singapore can share its lessons and experiences with others, even though maintaining harmony in a multiracial, multi-religious society is always a work in progress.

Mr Heng was at a dialogue with over 60 South East District residents at the launch of the Faithful Footprints interfaith heritage trail.

