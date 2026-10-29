Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2027: Methodology explained

The Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2027 lists are based on recommendations made by lawyers (peer-to-peer survey), in-house lawyers (corporate legal departments) and clients in 23 different fields of law. In addition to that, participants could also recommend law firms in these categories: giving advice to charities and not-for-profit organisations; and offering pro bono services. For the third time, this edition features a list of the most recommended lawyers.

Survey and sample

The sample of lawyers was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites and further public available sources. Invitations were sent by e-mail with a personalised link that could be used only once . In addition, lawyers and clients could participate in the survey via an open link that was announced and made available online on The Straits Times’ website. The participants had to provide a personalised company e-mail address for validation purposes before their answers were included in the evaluation.



The survey was conducted online between May 11 and July 6, 2026, and around 6,000 lawyers, clients and colleagues took part. Statista recorded more than 12,000 recommendations for the law firms in all fields of law. Self-recommendations (recommendations from one’s own, associated or allied law firm) were prohibited and were therefore not included in the evaluation. The participants were also asked to answer some optional editorial questions that were specifically aimed at giving better insight into Singapore’s legal world . These questions varied between lawyers and in-house lawyers/clients.

Top lists

For every field of law, all recommendations were analysed . Based on the results, the country’s 100 best law firms were identified and ranked according to their number of recommendations within the different fields of law. The websites of these law firms have been additionally researched and recorded. In total, 100 law firms have received 328 awards. The top lists of the law firms were derived after a detailed and elaborate process. However, while due diligence has been undertaken, this survey does not claim to be exhaustive in terms of criteria used and scope.

The lists of Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2027 can be accessed here.