Singaporeans should defer travel to affected areas near Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau: MFA

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel notice for Singaporeans on Thursday (Dec 27), after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for Mount Anak Krakatau in Lampung, Sumatra, to a level below the highest alert level.

An exclusion zone of 5km has been imposed around the crater of the volcano as further eruptions are expected, and the Indonesian authorities have urged the public to stay at least 1km away from the Sunda Strait shoreline due to ongoing volcanic activity.

Singaporeans should defer all travel to the affected areas, MFA said in its notice, and those in the vicinity of the affected areas are advised to closely monitor local news and developments, particularly for further advice and instructions from the Indonesian authorities.

Singaporeans are advised to take all the necessary precautions for their personal safety, including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance.

MFA advises all Singaporeans to stay in touch with their families and friends, and those in need of urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, the Singapore Consulate in Medan, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Indonesia (Jakarta)

Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Block X/4, KAV No 2,

Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348 (24-hours)

E-mail: singemb­_jkt@mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Medan

Suite No 2-6, 11th Floor, Forum Nine Office and F&B Gallery

No. 9 Jalan Imam Bonjol, 20112 Medan, Indonesia

Tel: +62 (61) 8050 1500 or +62 811 6170 339 (24-hours)

E-mail: SporeConsulateMedan@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Singaporeans who have not yet e-registered with MFA should do so at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg