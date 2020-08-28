Singaporeans, PRs to get digital push notifications on matters related to identity card, passport from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and permanent residents with registered SingPass accounts will receive digital push notifications from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on identity card and passport-related matters from next Tuesday (Sept 1).

These notifications will be sent either to their SingPass Mobile application or as an SMS to the mobile number registered in their SingPass account, said ICA on Friday.

It reminded Singapore residents to ensure that their contact details in SingPass are updated, so they can receive these notifications.

Upon receiving the push, they can click on the link to be directed to the ICA website to begin their transactions or check on the outcome of their applications.

The notifications are for matters such as passport renewal and identity card re-registration, and include reminders to collect the documents from ICA.

Currently, the notifications are sent in the form of hard-copy letters, e-mails, or both.

The ICA website also allows users to log in and check on the status of such transactions.

Singapore residents who do not have a SingPass account will continue to receive hard-copy letters or e-mails for such notifications.

ICA said more digital push notification services for its other products and services will be progressively rolled out.

Related Story New 24hr ICA services centre aims to speed up passport collection

Related Story ICA extends arrival card e-service to more visitors

It added that the notifications are "part of ICA's commitment to transform its service delivery, through greater use of digital technology, to provide a seamless and fuss-free experience for customers".