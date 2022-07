As the heatwave sweeps across Europe, Singaporeans there are coping by adjusting their schedules and lifestyles.

National marathoner Soh Rui Yong, who has been studying in England since January, used to start his marathon training at 6.45pm after class. But on Tuesday, he woke up at 5am instead to train before the sun rose so as to avoid the 39 deg C temperature projected to hit London later in the day.