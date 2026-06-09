Singaporeans from Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,200 in MediSave top-ups in July

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The annual Pioneer Generation MediSave top-ups are provided in addition to the annual GST Voucher – MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation will receive MediSave top-ups of $300 to $1,200 in mid-July .

This will amount to more than $145 million in total, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on June 9.

It added that more than 450,000 Pioneer Generation seniors – Singaporeans born in 1949 or earlier – have benefited from these top-ups since the launch of the package in 2014.

These top-ups can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgical procedures and selected outpatient treatments.

The annual Pioneer Generation MediSave top-ups are provided in addition to the annual GST Voucher – MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

For the MediSave top-ups, Singaporeans born before or in 1934 will receive $1,200 , and those born f rom 1935 to 1939 will get $700 .

Singaporeans born from 1940 to 1944 will get $500 , while those born from 1945 to 1949 will receive $300 .

In its June 9 statement, MOF said older pioneers receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have less savings than younger ones and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums.



The top-ups will be automatically credited to eligible pioneers’ CPF MediSave Accounts, MOF said. No further action is required by the eligible pioneers.

The Pioneer Generation Package was introduced in 2014 to honour and thank this group of Singaporeans for their contributions during the country’s early years.

These annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all pioneers, said MOF. Older pioneers born before or in 1934 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered, added MOF.

Younger pioneers born between 1935 and 1949 will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered.

Pioneers who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 1 will receive an SMS by June 15 notifying them of the amount of top-up they will receive.

The rest of the pioneers will receive notification letters by the end of June.

The ministry, in its statement, also urged pioneers to beware of scammers.

Government officials will never ask members of the public to transfer money or disclose banking details over a phone call, it said.

If members of the public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799 , MOF said.

More information on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at go.gov.sg/pgpackage

For clarification, seniors can call 1800-2222-888 (Pioneer Generation Package) or 1800-650-6060 (healthcare matters) or e-mail contactus@pioneers.gov.sg