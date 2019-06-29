Singaporeans encouraged to spend quality time with families at yearly event by Families for Life

SINGAPORE - More than 10,000 people attended on Saturday (June 29) an annual event organised by the Families for Life Council to promote quality time among families.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, who attended the Families for Life Celebrations, said building strong ties within extended families is important.

"Families help to provide a supportive and nurturing place for young people to grow up in and also a caring place for the older members of the family to enjoy their silver years."

This year's activities, organised in partnership with Safra, took place at Safra Punggol and included a 5-km Family Fun Walk along the Punggol Waterway Park, bowling, kite-making, canvas art and sushi-making workshops, a movie screening under the stars, as well as a fireworks display.