Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can book their jabs from today

Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can book their vaccination appointments from today, as the national vacci-nation programme is extended.

Citizens will have a two-week priority window to book their appointments, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

"This is a big group of about 1.5 million people who have yet to be vaccinated, so Singapore citizens aged 12 to 39 who have yet to be invited will get a two-week priority window to book your vaccination," he said at a news conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his national address on May 31, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced that vaccination for those aged 39 and below would commence from mid-June.

This decision was made after Singapore received further confirmation of faster vaccine deliveries over the next two months, and can further boost its vaccination programme, given the latest supply schedule.

Those aged 39 and younger are the last remaining group to be vaccinated, PM Lee had said, after the roll-out was extended to students earlier this month.

Mr Ong said yesterday that Singapore's vaccination exercise was progressing well, with more than 4.4 million doses administered as at Wednesday.

More than 2.5 million people - about 44 per cent of the population - have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off last December, with healthcare workers the first to receive a jab.

Mr Ong, who co-chairs the task force, also gave an update on the effect of vaccination on the severity of illness should someone contract Covid-19.

Of the local infections since April 11, 9 per cent of those who were unvaccinated developed serious disease, he said. This meant that they needed supplementary oxygen or had to be put in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination, sign-up rates for different groups

Vaccination, sign-up rates for different groups

Nearly three-quarters of seniors above the age of 60, or 74 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine or have booked an appointment for vaccination, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday. Singapore is now administering about 49,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine daily, he added. Here are the rates for the other age groups for whom vaccination has begun: • Aged 45 to 59: 74 per cent (Registration started on March 24) • Aged 40 to 44: 65 per cent (Registration started on May 19) • Students: 85 per cent (Registration started on June 1)

Among those who had been fully vaccinated, only one case required supplemental oxygen, and the patient was already ill before getting infected. So far, 131 people who were fully vaccinated have been infected.

"In other words, 9 per cent versus less than 1 per cent, in fact, less than 0.8 per cent," said Mr Ong.

He added that because younger students can take only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, those who go to a vaccination centre which offers the Moderna vaccine are more likely to get an earlier slot. Locations of vaccination centres and the type of vaccine administered can be found at vaccine.gov.sg

In a statement yesterday, MOH said those in the eligible age group of 12 to 39 can register online at the website. Children who turn 12 this year must have crossed their birthday before they are eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

After registration, people will be progressively invited to book their vaccination appointments via an SMS with a personalised booking link sent to the mobile number they had registered with, said MOH. The SMS may take up to two weeks, as more appointment slots will be made available as more supplies arrive.

Those who had registered their interest earlier at vaccine.gov.sg do not need to re-register. The invitation to register will eventually be extended to the rest of the population over the coming months, said the ministry.

Children under 18 will require the consent of their parent or guardian to book an appointment.

Children aged 13 and above do not need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vacci-nation site, unlike those aged 12 or younger.