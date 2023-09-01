Presidential election: Singaporeans advised to vote in the afternoon due to long morning queues

Voters queue at the polling station at Wisma Geylang Serai on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Voters queue at the polling station at Wisma Geylang Serai on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Long queues at the polling station at Block 625B Senja Road on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Long queues at the polling station at Block 625B Senja Road on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A long queue of about 100 voters at Block 307 Jurong East Street 32 at around 8am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A queue started forming at 7.55am at the Katong CC polling station on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHERMAINE ANG
Voters turning up at the polling station at 8am at Block 533 Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Queue outside the pavilion at Block 81B Toa Payoh Lorong 4 at 7.55am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
People queuing to vote at a sheltered pavilion at Block 636 Veerasamy Road at around 8.48am on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Amanda Lee
Correspondent
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to go to their designated polling stations on Friday afternoon, as there were long queues at some polling stations in the morning.

On Friday, the Elections Department (ELD) said: “As voting will last until 8pm, we advise voters to arrive at the polling station later in the day, especially in the afternoon when the queues are usually shorter. We seek voters’ patience and understanding as we clear the morning queue.”

Long queues formed at polling stations islandwide before the polling stations opened at 8am.

There was a queue of about 100 at a polling centre at the void deck of Block 307 Jurong East Street 32.

Over at Yangzheng Primary School in Serangoon, there were about 41 to 60 voters as of 8.10am.

There were about 200 people queueing at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, at around 9am.

Other polling stations with long queues were at Toa Payoh, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Katong Community Centre and Block 533 Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The Straits Times understands some voting systems were down at the polling stations, such as at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Block 9 Toh Yi Drive, MOE HQ (Balestier Road).

ST has contacted the ELD for more information.

Some voters said they had queued for at least 40 minutes and cited issues with the voter registration system.

One of them was Ms Chloe Woon, 38, who arrived at 8am at Yangzheng Primary School. Ms Woon, who works in the communications field, said she had to queue for about 40 minutes before being able to cast her vote.

She said elections officials were also directing the elderly to a separate queue.

A priority queue at the polling station at Nanyang Primary School on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: JUDITH TAN

A voter who wanted to be known as Mdm Neo at Katong Community Centre, took about 45 minutes at the polling station.

The homemaker, who is in her 50s, said: “The machines took very long to scan my IC, and there was a long queue because there were only two machines.”

  • Additional reporting by Anjali Raguraman, Shermaine Ang
More On This Topic
Countdown to PE2023: All you need to know
Live updates: Polling Day

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top