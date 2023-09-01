Presidential election: Singaporeans advised to vote in the afternoon due to long morning queues

Get live updates on Polling Day, and results after polls close at 8pm.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to go to their designated polling stations on Friday afternoon, as there were long queues at some polling stations in the morning.

On Friday, the Elections Department (ELD) said: “As voting will last until 8pm, we advise voters to arrive at the polling station later in the day, especially in the afternoon when the queues are usually shorter. We seek voters’ patience and understanding as we clear the morning queue.”

Long queues formed at polling stations islandwide before the polling stations opened at 8am.

There was a queue of about 100 at a polling centre at the void deck of Block 307 Jurong East Street 32.

Over at Yangzheng Primary School in Serangoon, there were about 41 to 60 voters as of 8.10am.

There were about 200 people queueing at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, at around 9am.

Other polling stations with long queues were at Toa Payoh, Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Katong Community Centre and Block 533 Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The Straits Times understands some voting systems were down at the polling stations, such as at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Block 9 Toh Yi Drive, MOE HQ (Balestier Road).

ST has contacted the ELD for more information.

Some voters said they had queued for at least 40 minutes and cited issues with the voter registration system.

One of them was Ms Chloe Woon, 38, who arrived at 8am at Yangzheng Primary School. Ms Woon, who works in the communications field, said she had to queue for about 40 minutes before being able to cast her vote.

She said elections officials were also directing the elderly to a separate queue.