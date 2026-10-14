Singaporeans advised to postpone umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns: MUIS

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MUIS said it is engaging umrah travel agents to encourage assistance with postponement or rescheduling arrangements.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans planning their umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia are advised to postpone their travel plans due to heightened security risks there , said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

In a statement on Oct 14, MUIS said it advises Singaporeans to take heed of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) travel advisory issued on Oct 13 which advises Singaporeans to defer all travel to the Middle Eastern country following an increase in missile and drone attacks there.

MUIS said it is engaging umrah travel agents to encourage assistance with postponement or rescheduling arrangements. Singaporeans currently in Saudi Arabia should follow official local advisories and stay in contact with their travel operators and airlines, it added.

“We recognise that pilgrims may face financial implications through no fault of their own, and urge operators to handle such cases with care, fairness and understanding,” it said.

MUIS said it will continue to monitor developments closely and coordinate with the relevant government agencies to provide updates where necessary.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding, and encourage pilgrims and their families to remain guided by official advisories as the situation evolves,” it added.

“We share the hopes of our pilgrims and their families that safety in the region will improve soon. We pray for their safety and well-being, and that they will be able to fulfil their intention to perform umrah safely and with peace of mind when circumstances permit.”

Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia, or those who must travel there, are strongly encouraged to register online with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office on +65 6379 8800 / 8855.

On Oct 13, MFA advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia, after repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) which have killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300.

In the past weeks, other airports in Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jizan have also been hit, with airspace shutdowns becoming more frequent.

MFA added that Singaporeans already in Saudi Arabia should avoid all travel to KKIA and other high-risk areas until further notice and avoid non-essential travel within the kingdom.

Those who have booked a flight to Saudi Arabia or are transiting in the kingdom are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest travel information and confirm their flight on the day of travel.