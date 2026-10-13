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Singaporeans advised to defer travel to Saudi Arabia due to heightened security risks: MFA

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid International Airport, after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct 8.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Saudi Arabia due to heightened security risks, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a statement on Oct 13, the ministry said Saudi Arabia has been experiencing an increase in missile and drone attacks targeting civilian aviation and energy infrastructure since July.

In the past weeks, airports in Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jizan have been hit.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has also been attacked repeatedly, resulting in the suspension of airport operations and flight diversions, MFA said, adding that airspace shutdowns have also become more frequent.

Two attacks on KKIA over the weekend killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, many critically.

MFA said that Singaporeans already in Saudi Arabia should avoid all travel to KKIA and other high-risk areas until further notice.

They should also avoid non-essential travel within the kingdom.

It also advised Singaporeans to monitor local news closely and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Those who have booked a flight to Saudi Arabia or are transiting in the kingdom are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest travel information and confirm their flight on the day of travel.

They are also advised to purchase travel insurance before their trip.

“Singaporeans who must travel to Saudi Arabia or who are currently in the Middle East must be prepared for travel disruptions at short notice,” said MFA.

“They are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so we can contact you when the need arises.”

The ministry said those who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore – Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

Address: Diplomatic Quarter Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Telephone: +966 (11) 480-3855 or +966 50 019-1220

Fax: +966 (11) 483-0632

Email: singemb_ruh@mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

Address: Villa No. 5, Mohammed Tawfiq Al Abbasi Street Off Hera’a Street (Behind Danube Madinah Road) Opposite Al-Ghaith Mosque

Telephone: +966-(12) 607-3980 / 3981 or + 966 50 559-6481 (WhatsApp enabled)

Telefax: +966-(12) 607-4280

E-mail: singcg_jed@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Following the strikes on KKIA, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Oct 11 that “attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure cannot be justified”.

He said he was deeply saddened by the recent attacks. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he added.

“We hope for an end to the violence and for peace and stability to prevail in the region.”