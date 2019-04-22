Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travels to Sri Lanka: Foreign Ministry

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory, asking Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travels to Sri Lanka, following a series of attacks at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday that killed at least 290 people and wounded more than 500.

Sri Lanka government has declared state of emergency from midnight Monday.

Some foreign governments have also warned their citizens that there could be more attacks, according to the MFA travel advisory issued on Monday (April 22).

"If you are already in Sri Lanka, you are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for your personal safety, including to monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities."it said.

"You should avoid public places where there are large gatherings of people," it added.

The advisory also calls on Singaporeans there to "stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe".

"You should also purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage," it said.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Honorary Consulate - General in Colombo or Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Honorary Consulate - General in Colombo, Sri Lanka

No 73, Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Colombo 02, Sri Lanka

Telephone: +94-11-5577300, +94-11-2304444, +94-11-5577111

E-mail: nawaloka@slt.lk

or

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg