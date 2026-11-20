Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Part of Singaporean gamer Julian Tay’s “GTA VI Gaming Agreement” with his spouse permits him to play the game as much as he wants from Nov 19 to Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean gamer Julian Tay has found himself in the international spotlight after getting his spouse to sign a contract granting him 10 days of uninterrupted Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI playtime.

The social media influencer, who has around 34,800 subscribers on his YouTube page, and his wife Lisa Chan were even mentioned on American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov 19, as host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the global frenzy surrounding the blockbuster video game’s release.

“So many couples are cutting deals so that the guy – and it’s always the guy – can get uninterrupted playtime, including a married couple from Singapore,” Kimmel told his audience.

“They’re getting attention because the husband, before they got married, made his wife sign a contract allowing him to play GTA VI for 10 days straight.”

The viral saga began on Oct 18 , when Tay posted an Instagram video explaining the history of the Grand Theft Auto franchise to Chan before asking her to sign a “GTA VI Gaming Agreement”.

A follow-up video and photo posted on Oct 19 revealed the tongue-in-cheek terms: from Nov 19 to Nov 29, Tay is permitted to play the game as much as he wants, while Chan may only request “hugs, kisses, conversations and errands” at his convenience.

While many online found the stunt amusing, it also drew sharp criticism from netizens who felt the gag crossed a line.

“We can’t normalise this type of behaviour as a “joke”, because some fathers/husbands do act like that and this “contract” even legalises and validates it,” one commenter wrote, adding that influencers should be mindful of the message they send to others.

Addressing the backlash in a Nov 16 interview with Reuters, clips of which were also aired on American news network CNN, Tay noted that the outrage largely stemmed from people viewing the contract photo without context.

“Everyone was like, ‘leave him’, ‘stand up for yourself’, ‘cheat on him’,” Tay said in the clip played on Kimmel’s show.

True to form, Kimmel had a quick quip ready for Chan: “You still have nine days to think about that.”

The Straits Times has contacted the couple for more information.