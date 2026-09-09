SIA passenger recounts 20-hour delay after air traffic control glitch at major British airports

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Travellers continued to face chaos at airports across Britain for a second day, with nearly 300 flights scrapped on Sept 9 due to the glitch.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean Aria Maish Nichani was supposed to land in London at 3.20pm on Sept 8 and settle into her new home for the next year as she pursues a master’s degree in curating at the Courtauld Institute of Art .

What she did not expect was for her journey from Singapore to London to include air, land and sea travel after a technical glitch affecting air traffic control services at major British airports extended her travel by more than 20 hours.



The 23-year-old was on one of two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights that were diverted due to the technical glitch.

Two other SIA flights scheduled to depart London Heathrow for Singapore on Sept 8 were cancelled.

Aria’s flight, SQ308, which had 401 passengers and 29 crew members on board, was diverted to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, according to an SIA spokesperson.

From there, they were to take a ferry from Calais to Dover in England, before arriving in London, Aria told The Straits Times.

Recounting her experience , Aria said that she landed in Paris at 7pm on Sept 8.

She and the other passengers waited on board the aircraft for two hours before going through Paris immigration, she said.

At 12.30am on Sept 9 , Aria finally boarded a bus that would take the passengers to the ferry terminal in Calais, a two-hour ride away.

But at the ferry terminal, they were told that there was no ferry booked for the passengers, Aria said.

So they had to wait at the terminal till a ferry arrived, she added.

The ferry, with the buses on board, finally left Calais at 10.30am and took 90 minutes to reach Dover.

Passengers of the flight disembarked at Dover in England before continuing their journey to London on the same bus for another two hours , Aria said .

The stress of the delays, long waits and uncertainty was compounded by the lack of information, she added.

“I’m just frustrated with the fact that we were left in the dark for so many hours throughout the whole ordeal,” Aria said.

“All this time with very little food and water provided,” she added.

In London, the bus dropped the passengers off at Victoria rail station. “We are just relieved we finally arrived, and safely too,” said Aria.

The other SIA flight that was diverted, SQ318, flew to Munich Airport in Germany and landed at 8.09pm local time. There were 203 passengers and 19 crew members on board.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services said the issue had impacted its flight data processing system, resulting in thousands of flight disruptions across the country on Sept 8.

Travellers continued to face chaos at airports across Britain for a second day, with nearly 300 flights scrapped on Sept 9 due to the glitch.

This was in addition to the more than 1,300 cancellations to and from British airports on Sept 8.

The Straits Times has contacted SIA for more information.