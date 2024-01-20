Singaporean of the Year finalist: Law grad serves up cheap fare for struggling residents at hawker stall

SINGAPORE – Even as a toddler, Ms Hani Isnin-Racine would pester her parents to let her help with the family’s food business.

She was already in the kitchen carefully peeling eggs when she was two years old.

Now 40, the law and economics graduate from the National University of Singapore serves up to 300 plates of Malay food to residents of the Jalan Kukoh estate every day.

Each plate, whether lontong or briyani, will set most of her customers back only $2.50, as she has vowed to keep prices low for those living in the many rental flats in the area.

Indeed, the stall at the Jalan Kukoh Food Centre is simply called The $2.50 Shop.

Ms Hani, who runs the stall with her parents, slashed prices in 2021 while inflation was driving prices up. She wanted to do something to help her customers who struggle to afford food.

The family takes home no pay half the time, but their hearts are full from feeding the hungry. They get by on their savings and with the assistance of Ms Hani’s husband, a Frenchman working as an accountant.

Ms Hani is a finalist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023 award.

The annual award is organised by The Straits Times and given to a Singaporean or group of citizens who has made a significant contribution to society. This can be through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or by going beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others in the community.

The award, now in its ninth edition, is presented by UBS Singapore.

As a child, Ms Hani’s parents did not want her to become a hawker, and pushed her to go to university.

Ms Hani said: “They pleaded with me to go study and get a high-flying job that pays well. I gave in because I wanted to make them happy. They said that at the very least, I should have a degree to fall back on.”

Her parents were beyond elated when she landed a job at a law firm, but after two months in the corporate world, she discovered she was miserable. She quit her job and opened a canteen stall in Queensway Secondary School instead.

Her mother, Madam Munah, 70, said: “I was very disappointed. I wanted her to have an easy life.”

Her extended family could not understand her decision either, calling her university education a waste of money.