Singaporean militant killed, says Philippines

Philippine security forces say that they killed a Singaporean militant about two weeks ago on the war-torn southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

The man was identified as Abu Hud Zain, though it was not clear whether this was his real name.

He was killed alongside an Indonesian militant and two Filipinos. Their deaths highlight the worrying presence of foreign nationals in the battlefields of southern Philippines.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, anti-terror unit Detachment 88 put 396 militants out of action last year, a spike from the 176 in 2017.

Some observers say the figure exposes the growing extent of militancy in Indonesia.

SEE WORLD:

Mindanao blast payback for killing of militants?

Jakarta's 'worrying' haul of militants