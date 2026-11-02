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Singaporean man who ran over cyclist in Perth sentenced to 5 years 9 months’ jail

The incident happened in Carlisle, a suburb in Perth, in May 2024.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean has been sentenced to five years and nine months’ jail after running over a cyclist in Perth in 2024.

Ng Jing Kai, 29, who had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August, was handed the sentence on the morning of Nov 2 in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

His sentence was backdated to when he was first arrested on May 24, 2024. He has been held in custody in Australia since.

On June 21, 2024, he was initially charged with murder before the charge was later reduced.

He was first charged in lower court, but media reports in 2024 said that he was later an inmate at the Hakea Prison, a maximum security facility in Canning Vale, Western Australia.

Ng arrived in Perth for a holiday with his family and friends on May 20, 2024.

He had planned to propose to his girlfriend during the trip, the court heard on Nov 2.

Ng, a former mathematics tutor, was driving a grey Kia Carnival in Carlisle, a suburb in Perth, when the incident happened at around 1.45pm on May 24, 2024.

The victim, identified as Mark John Burnes in court documents, had stolen a bag of valuables, including an AirTag after breaking into the car a day earlier.

Ng and his family found Burnes by tracking the AirTag, with Ng tailing him while he was on his e-bike.

He followed Burnes for about 10 minutes, while his girlfriend’s brother was on the phone updating the police.

Burnes was later trapped under one of the car’s wheels after he fell and Ng accelerated his vehicle over the kerb.

Ng then continued to drive up to 25m, while Burnes was under the car.

Delivering Ng’s sentence, Judge Terence Palmer said: “Using the car to pursue and confront Mr Burnes involved very poor decision making. The chase itself could easily have resulted in a serious accident. Trying to manoeuvre a large vehicle in close proximity to someone on an e-bike during a tense confrontation is also very dangerous.”

He added: “The decision to pursue and confront Mr Burnes, particularly the decision to knock him off his bike, involved an element of taking the law into your own hands and a degree of vigilantism.”

But Justice Palmer acknowledged that Ng might not have been aware that Burnes was pinned under his car.

He added that Ng’s records indicated that he was a person of prior good character, and that he had no criminal history in Western Australia or Singapore.

The sentencing also included a victim impact statement from Burnes’ father.

Peter Baclay Burnes said that the loss of his son Mark had a huge impact on Mark’s entire family, including his three children.

He said that two of the children, one of whom has a disability, do not have any living parent.

Peter added that Mark’s brother had been impacted by the death too and had to move overseas.