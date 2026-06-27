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Singaporean man escapes car crash near KL with minor injuries but 2 fellow passengers killed

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A sports car carrying three passengers caught fire after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway on June 27.

A sports car carrying three passengers caught fire after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway on June 27.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BOMBA KUALA LUMPUR/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

A 20-year-old Singaporean man escaped from a burning sports car with minor injuries but two other passengers in the vehicle died in the early morning accident near Kuala Lumpur.

The sports car is believed to have caught fire after the driver lost control and crashed into a road divider on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway, Malaysian news outlets The Star and New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The accident happened on June 27 at about 5.10am, reported Chinese-language daily Sin Chew Daily.

The victims – a 22-year-old Malaysian man, and his 21-year-old passenger – were trapped in the burning vehicle. They were both university students.

The Singaporean man, who was in the back seat of the BMW, escaped the blaze with minor injuries to his limbs, NST reported. He was taken to a Kuala Lumpur hospital for treatment.

The KL Metropolitan Fire Department later put out the blaze, it said in a Facebook post at about 8.40am. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

KL Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, speaking to Malaysian media outlets, said the driver was speeding before the crash.

He added that Malaysian police are getting CCTV footage from the area as well as the survivor’s statement. The identities of the two victims will be verified through DNA analysis, he said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.