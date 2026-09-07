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Singaporean man arrested in Bangkok wanted in Singapore for drug-related offences: CNB

The Singaporean man was arrested on Sept 3 at a condominium in Bangkok.

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man who was arrested in Bangkok is wanted in Singapore for drug-related offences, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sept 7.

In response to queries, the agency said it is aware of the arrest of a 41-year-old Singaporean man in the Thai capital for suspected drug-related offences.

He is wanted for investigations into suspected drug-related offences in Singapore, said a CNB spokesperson.

Immigration records show that the man departed Singapore in September 2023 and has not returned since, the spokesperson said, adding that CNB will render the required assistance to the Thai authorities to aid their investigation.

Arrest in Thailand

The Singaporean man, identified by Thai police as Joel, was arrested on Sept 3 at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, Thai police had said last week.

He was found with crystal methamphethamine, drug paraphernalia, around 200,000 baht (S$7,700) in cash and two mobile phones.

One of the phones contained evidence of him allegedly ordering an unnamed poison worth 18,000 baht from the dark web.

Thai police had conducted investigations into the drug-related offences for over three months.

The man’s arrest was expedited by Thailand’s Metropolitan Police Bureau after intelligence from his associate led to the police suspecting him of using poison to spike a public water tank.

Investigators also found evidence of him allegedly purchasing an unnamed poison off the dark web described by Thai police as “10,000 times stronger than morphine”.

In a video of the arrest released by Thai police, the man can be heard answering questions from the police in English, saying that he had bought the poison for himself.

He also claimed to have been facing stressors after a friend swindled him and his girlfriend abandoned him, the Thai police said.

He was charged by Thai police for narcotics possession and use, and overstaying in Thailand.

Investigations into his possession of explosive chemicals and other dangerous substances are ongoing.