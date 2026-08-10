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The suspects allegedly used social media and online platforms, including Telegram, WeChat and Badoo, to establish acquaintances with potential victims.

SINGAPORE – A 72-year-old Singaporean man was rescued in Kedah on Aug 7 by local police, after he went to Malaysia in late July and was kidnapped.

The man arrived in Penang on July 26 after responding to a lucrative job ad for a consultant and was taken by kidnappers, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M. Kumar said in a press conference on Aug 10 that the man sent a voice message to his family over WhatsApp on Aug 4 informing them that he had been kidnapped, and would be released only upon payment of a $1 million ransom.

The family made three payments totalling about RM48,000 (S$15,000) into accounts controlled by the suspects, Kumar said, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

In a statement on Aug 10, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the case by the man’s family on Aug 4.

SPF approached the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), which then rescued the man and a 33-year-old woman on Aug 7 in Kedah. Two pistols, ammunition and a parang were seized in the raid, according to Kumar, who added that both victims showed signs that they were tortured, including wounds “from a sharp object”, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported.

Two people who were suspected to be part of a kidnapping syndicate were shot dead after firing at police during the raid, and six others were arrested, Kumar said. The six people are assisting with investigations, he added.

The Singaporean man is safe and has received medical attention, SPF said in its statement.

RMP investigations found that the syndicate allegedly used social media and online platforms, including Telegram, WeChat and Badoo, to establish acquaintances with potential victims, SPF said in its statement.

The syndicate then invited the victims to meet in person under various pretexts, including going on holiday, employment opportunities or socialising.

The Star reported that the 33-year-old woman rescued in Kedah was befriended by a foreign woman via WeChat, who invited her to meet a man in Penang.

She was taken on Aug 5 by kidnappers, who demanded a ransom and threatened to send her to Myanmar, prompting the woman to approach her family members for money.

“The same syndicate is believed to be involved in two other kidnapping cases in Kuala Lumpur,” Kumar said. One of these two victims had escaped and reported the kidnappers to the police, according to The Star.

SPF’s Criminal Investigation Department director Julius Lim expressed appreciation to the RMP for its swift action and close cooperation, adding: “This operation is a reflection of the strong and longstanding partnership between the SPF and RMP, and our shared commitment to keep our communities safe.”