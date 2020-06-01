Singaporean in US with breast cancer back home

A Singaporean woman diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer while in the United States arrived here on Saturday night after the public raised about $373,000 to fund her trip home.

The flight back to Seletar Airport by air ambulance was the only option for Ms Lerine Liu as commercial flights had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Monday, The Straits Times highlighted a campaign to raise funds for Ms Liu's flight home and the following day, $373,000 was raised from 3,886 donors - well in excess of the goal of $330,000.

Ms Liu, 42, was accompanied by a medical crew on the flight operated by International SOS that departed Newark, New Jersey, last Friday.

The 26-hour flight was postponed from last Thursday as Ms Liu's condition had to be stabilised before she could board the plane.

It made several refuelling stops before arriving in Singapore on Saturday around 6.30pm.

Ms Liu is quarantined for 14 days as part of Covid-19 measures before her family will be able to visit her.

Ms Felicia Liew, 46, one of her three sisters, told The Straits Times yesterday that the flight went smoothly. She said: "There was some tailwind so the flight arrived earlier than expected.

"The crew updated us on her condition at every stop along the way. Most of her vital signs were okay and she even ate a little on the flight."

Upon arrival, Ms Liu was sent to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, where an oncologist her family has engaged is temporarily stationed in the light of Covid-19 measures.

Health Ministry rules state that doctors must restrict their work to one hospital to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission of the virus.

Ms Liew said her sister is resting after the flight and she has not had the chance to speak to her yet.

"The doctor wants her to rest more first as it was a long flight. Tomorrow, they will start doing tests and scans, and coming up with a treatment plan for Lerine."

She added that the hospital bill in the US is estimated to be about $73,000.

After paying for the air ambulance, which cost US$231,000 (S$326,000), online advertisements to promote the fund-raising campaign and card fees, the remaining $39,900 raised will go towards the hospital bills here. The family will foot the rest of the bills, said Ms Liew.

She said bringing Ms Liu home would not have been possible without the help of donors, adding: "We are very happy, of course, because Lerine's wish to come home has been granted."