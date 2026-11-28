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Kong Man Jing (left) was named Education Creator of the Year, while Aiden James Loo (right) was named as one of South-east Asia’s Changemakers of the Year.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean content creator who produced bite-sized scientific content on TikTok, and another who documented his community efforts through a barber club that provides free hair cuts to migrant workers were honoured for their contributions by the social media platform on Nov 27.



Kong Man Jing, user @justkeepthinking on TikTok, was named Education Creator of the Year while Aidan James Loo, user @aidanjloo on TikTok, was named one of the region’s Changemakers of the Year at the TikTok Awards South-east Asia 2026.

The inaugural event brought together top and rising creators from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, the social media platform said in a media statement on Nov 28.

Its goal is to spotlight content that sparked community movements, cultural connection, and real-world impact across the region, TikTok added.

Kong was recognised for making environmental and scientific topics accessible through engaging, bite-sized content that encouraged curiosity and critical thinking among everyday audiences, particularly young people.

She said: “I am truly honoured to receive this recognition and be part of a community of creators across South-east Asia who are using their platforms to make a positive difference. Sometimes, all it takes is a spark of curiosity to inspire someone to look closer, ask questions and discover the science behind the world around them.

“I hope my content continues to create these moments of curiosity, encourage more young people to think critically about the world around them, and inspire the next generation to shape a more sustainable future.”

Loo used TikTok to document his community work through Francesco’s Barber Club and helped to foster empathy and a modern sense of kampung spirit.

He founded the barber club to provide free haircuts to migrant workers, the elderly and marginalised individuals across Singapore.

Loo said: “I believe meaningful change does not always have to start with grand gestures. Sometimes, it begins with something as simple as a haircut, taking the time to listen to someone’s story or making another person feel seen and valued.

“These small moments of human connection can spark something bigger, reminding us of the importance of looking out for one another.”

Angga Anugrah Putra, general manager of content operations, South-east Asia, TikTok, said that the social media platform remains committed to empowering creators to turn their content into communities.

“On TikTok, a joke, recipe, or song that begins in one local community can find its way into the lives of people across the region. Through the power of discovery, creators can find communities built on shared interests, from education and sports to fashion and so much more,” he said.

Other award categories included Popular Video of the Year, Sports Creator of the Year and TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year.

The Straits Times has reached out to TikTok for more information.