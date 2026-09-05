Singaporean couple lose over $500,000 in alleged stock investment scam

The couple were led into pumping $650,000 into buying stocks of a Hong Kong-listed company whose value then nosedived.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean couple are holding on to more than $500,000 in losses on paper after they said they were led into pumping $650,000 into buying stocks of a Hong Kong-listed company whose value then nosedived.

They believe they are victims of a so-called “pump-and-dump” scam and made a report to the Singapore police in early August. The police told The Straits Times they are looking into the matter.

The company – CMBC Capital Holdings – had, in a statement posted on its and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing website on Aug 25, said that its name might have been misused in relation to “suspected investment scams”, and it had reported the matter to the Hong Kong police and “relevant regulators”.

It added: “The company wishes to clarify that none of the suspected activities is in any way associated with the group… Likewise, the group has not granted any authorisation to any third party to use the company’s name… or solicit any investment arrangement regarding the shares on behalf of the company.

“The company wishes to emphasise that it has no involvement whatsoever in any suspected activities. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the company.”

International news agency Reuters had reported on this statement.

The Singaporean couple, a homemaker and a sports coach in their 40s, had invested around $100,000 of their life savings and $550,000 mainly via bank loans, according to documents seen by The Straits Times. They declined to be named for this article.

In May, they decided to try to grow their finances via retail investing, with the wife registering her interest after seeing a Facebook post offering a free five-month trial to learn and practise trading.

She soon received a WhatsApp message asking to add her to a group called V73 Learning To Shape The Future, and she accepted the request.

There, a purported professor by the name of “Chen Kah Ming”, who claimed to have previously worked at institutional investor firms, would share his knowledge in almost daily “lessons” and offer stock tips.

He had an assistant named “Ella”, who would interact with the chatroom’s members, give daily updates on the stock picks and tell them when and how much to invest. Both Chen and Ella were using Singapore mobile numbers, according to the police report seen by ST.

“Ella” would interact with the chatroom’s members, give daily updates on the stock picks, and tell them when and how much to invest. ST PHOTO: DILENJIT SINGH

The wife – who had dabbled in retail investing with much smaller sums and little success – was initially cautious, sitting in for the lessons without buying in.

“The previous stocks that they shared – they really moved according to how they predicted it,” she said, adding that she also verified what was taught in the lessons.

Believing she had done her due diligence, the couple invested $40,000 based on the next stock tip – CMBC Capital, an investment holding company – and made around 20 per cent in profit after she sold the stock as instructed.

She felt confident in her observations and experience when Chen pitched the same company again, saying that it would reach HK$50 (S$8.10) a share from its then valuation of around HK$5, in a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

A purported professor by the name of “Chen Kah Ming” pitching the merits of buying CMBC Capital Holdings stocks. ST PHOTO: DILENJIT SINGH

The couple then took about $100,000 in savings and around $500,000 in bank loans, and bought in at just under HK$5 a share over several days in July.

Said the wife: “After the first week, the stock price really did increase; it went up to over HK$5... We were elated because we were pretty confident in them at that time, so confident to the point that we went and borrowed some money from the banks because of whatever we were promised in return.”

When the stock began to tank, Chen and Ella continued to urge the couple and others in the chatroom to hold on to their shares, saying the price was volatile due to short sellers.

Chen even blamed the investors. In the message log seen by ST, he said: “Friends, I’ve been in a terrible mood these past couple of days. I’ve been racking my brain for ways to launch a counterattack and defeat the short sellers, but since many of you are unwilling to cooperate, my strategy hasn’t been implemented as smoothly as it could have been.”

The couple were worried but did as they were told – until they were kicked out of the chatroom without warning on Aug 2, with both Chen and Ella no longer contactable.

By then, the paper value of their investment had gone down by about 85 per cent, with the wife describing it as “the worst feeling I had ever felt in my whole entire life”. The stock is trading at 68 Hong Kong cents , as at Sept 2.

Professor Chen and Ella urging people in the chatroom to hold their positions, despite the stock price plummeting. ST PHOTOS: DILENJIT SINGH

The couple made a police report on Aug 2. The husband also e-mailed CMBC Capital on Aug 7, requesting that the matter be escalated to the company’s legal and compliance department and senior management, but he had not received a reply as at Sept 1.

ST has contacted CMBC Capital and the Hong Kong Police Force for comment.

In response to queries from ST, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it does not “comment on individual cases”.

The couple believe they had fallen for a pump-and-dump scam, where fraudsters hype up the price of a company’s shares by spreading false positive news about it and encouraging investors to buy in, resulting in the stock price going up. These conmen then sell their holdings quickly for a profit, causing the price to plunge.

Scammers typically request screenshots of stock transactions from victims, the Singapore police said in a 2021 advisory, and it was believed that these conmen are paid based on the number of victims who buy the “recommended” stocks. This was also requested of the couple.

Fraud prevention expert Simon Liu assessed documents provided by the couple and other available information and told ST that “on the evidence, a scheme to defraud these investors is not in serious doubt”.

While the chief data and AI officer at TrustDecision and adjunct associate professor at Nanyang Technological University said it was not possible to definitively say they had fallen victim to a pump-and-dump scam, or a ramp-and-dump scheme as it is termed by the Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, “the circumstances show the characteristics associated with a ramp-and-dump scheme”.

He explained: “What the documents establish, in my view, conclusively, is a coordinated scheme to induce a group of retail investors to buy a single security, to stop them selling it while the price fell, and then to collect their personal financial information as their losses mounted.”

Pump-and-dump scams deserve attention: Expert

On Sept 5, the Singapore police issued an alert, warning the public of a resurgence in pump-and-dump scams involving overseas-listed companies, saying at least 21 cases have been reported since July 1.

In June , they had also warned the public against scams where victims were invited to join chatrooms claiming to offer opportunities to learn investing for free, with at least 48 cases reported and no less than $3.6 million lost since May.



In December 2021, authorities here and in Hong Kong worked together to investigate a syndicate suspected of operating pump-and-dump scams on stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



Before the company issued its Aug 25 statement flagging suspected investment scams, CMBC Capital had, in an earlier statement on July 24, pointed out “recent unusual movement in the trading price of the shares”, but added that it was “not aware of any reasons for such movement in trading price”.

ST found a message thread on an online brokerage firm here, where several users shared their experiences with Chen and Ella in relation to CMBC Capital, warning others of the alleged scam.

The accounts and screenshots shared by these users are similar to those provided by the Singaporean couple to ST.

ST has not been able to contact other investors in the WhatsApp chatroom, or the brokerage firm’s message thread.

Tearing up, the wife said they are looking to sell their family car to service the bank loans, as it was “not sustainable”, given their projections of personal and business expenses.

The husband added: “The impact of the scam is far more than just numbers. I’ve got three young boys to feed, and I’ve got my workers to feed as well. Basically, the whole ecosystem is affected just because of one scam.”

Liu said pump-and-dump scams deserve attention as especially on the surface, victims can appear to do little wrong.

He said: “Nothing this couple did looks reckless… They used a licensed broker. They bought a real, listed company on a real exchange. They paid market prices, and their money went into the market rather than to an offshore account. There was no fake platform and no fake app.

“Every check that public education has trained people to run, they would have passed.”