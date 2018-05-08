Singaporean commercial diver who died in diving accident was devoted to his family

SINGAPORE - Heartbroken friends and family have paid emotional tribute to commercial diver Jake Seet, who was found dead off the Sentosa coast on Monday night (May 7).

They praised Mr Seet, 33, as a devoted husband and father, optimistic and well loved by all.

The freelance diver, who had more than 10 years' experience in the industry, had been conducting underwater operations on Saturday (May 5) for a vessel in the south-western waters near Sentosa. His body was found floating off Sentosa on Monday evening (May 7).

He leaves two sons, aged six and three, and a wife who is due to deliver their third child, a girl, next month.

Older sister Jacqueline Seet said at his wake on Tuesday: "I remember the last time we met last month, we said we will meet again soon.

"I'm quite an emotional person, when I thought of my late mother I would cry, and he used to tell me not to cry. 'Don't cry, we will meet again,' he would say."

Relatives who did not want to be named said they were still coming to terms with Mr Seet's death. His wake, held at a void deck in Pasir Ris, will end on Friday (May 11).

Related Story Body of diver who went missing near Sentosa on Saturday found

"It is so sudden. It sank in only when we put him in the casket today," said a family member. "Jake was cheerful, loyal and selfless.

"When you need help, he will be the first one there. He always takes care of people first before himself. He won't tell others his worries or problems. Sometimes he could be away for one or two weeks because of his work but he's still very close to his sons."

Relatives said they will all chip in to help Mr Seet's wife, who works as a teaching assistant in an international school.

"I promised him I will take care of his family if anything happened to him," said the family member.

Two former commercial divers have also started online drives to raise funds for the family.

Mr Jasper Lei, 35, who is now a real estate agent after leaving the diving industry in 2008, said: "Jake's death really shook me. Being a father of two, I really feel his pain.

"He's a family man, fighting hard for the family always. He didn't come from a well-to-do background but his hard work enabled him to start a family."

Mr Lei and another friend have raised around $5,000 since their campaign started on Monday night.

Former diver Pang Kee Whee, 40, started a crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday. It has raised about $10,600.

"I've lost a buddy in a diving accident before and I feel compelled to help because I know there is little compensation that the family can get," said the businessman.

Former and current divers also called for enforcement of safety standards for commercial diving to be stepped up.

Safety is regulated under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, but not all commercial diving outfits strictly observe guidelines, said divers.

Mr Abdul Malik, chairman of the Commercial Diving Association (Singapore), said that the protocol is to have at least one standby diver out of the water, ready for rescue.

Other measures include having an umbilical wire that divers can tug on in case of emergencies and two-way communication equipment for divers and supervisors.

"Most commercial diving operators don't exactly follow the safety protocol... Sometimes we had to dive alone so that we don't waste our dive time and (because of) manpower shortage," said Mr Lei.

A Manpower Ministry spokesman said the incident is being investigated.

Mola Subsea Services, the company Mr Seet had been working for, has stopped all its diving works, he added.

Mola Subsea did not respond to e-mails and calls from The Straits Times.

A friend of Mr Seet, who is also a diver, said: "We can all say 'no' to doing dangerous things, but if you say 'no', your boss or company will remember you for backing out of jobs. They might mark us for not wanting to dive in bad weather or strong currents."

A 46-year-old commercial diver added: "During meetings, everything is about safety, but when you're on the job, it's different. Diving companies may not agree with the safety guidelines because they want the job done faster."

Mr Lei added: "Commercial diving is extremely risky, you won't know when the currents will come and swipe you away. It's a different world down there."