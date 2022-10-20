Singapore, Vietnam to work on digital, green economic partnership and explore Asean power grid

HO CHI MINH CITY - A digital and green economic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore is on the cards, following President Halimah Yacob’s state visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City this week.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the end of her five-day visit, Madam Halimah said that Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had suggested the idea during their meeting earlier in the week. She applauded the suggestion and said both sides would follow up on it.

Madam Halimah also expressed hope that the two countries would be able to develop an Asean power grid, citing Vietnam’s 3,260km-long coastline as having a large potential to produce solar and wind energy.

“It will certainly contribute towards our zero-emissions target because we will have more renewable energy for our use. Not just for our use, if there’s excess, then it goes through the Asean region and helps to strengthen Asean solidarity,” she said, noting that both Singapore and Vietnam have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

When asked about the timeline for these goals, Madam Halimah urged patience as the goals require feasibility reports and further discussions, and may take years to reach fruition.

”It’s not something that will happen overnight. It will take some time, but the push must be there,” she said, adding that strong policymaking and the will to achieve objectives are needed.

“For Asean, we must have something concrete to work on, and what is more neutral and concrete than having economic initiatives such as this, which can really improve the lives of the people,” she said, referring to the Asean power grid.

In June, Singapore began importing renewable energy from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia. The move marked the first multilateral cross-border electricity trade involving four Asean countries and the first renewable energy import into Singapore.

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority and Keppel, the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos and Electricite du Laos said then that the project was a step forward in the development of a broader Asean power grid.

Green initiatives and developments were a hot topic during the state visit, Madam Halimah’s first to Vietnam as president.

She witnessed the signing of four agreements, two of which dealt with trading renewable energy and carbon credits. On Wednesday, she toured a showcase of 10 Singapore companies that use innovative green products and technologies as part of their environmental, social and governance efforts.

Reflecting on her state visit, Madam Halimah said it was wonderful to meet the overseas Singaporeans living and working in Vietnam, and reiterated her call for them to get involved in the Forward Singapore exercise to shape and strengthen the Republic’s social compact.