Singapore, Vietnam set to deepen ties in bid to recover together, emerge stronger from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - As President Halimah Yacob hosted Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Friday (Feb 25) in Singapore's first state visit since the onset of Covid-19, both leaders underscored the importance of closer cooperation for their countries to recover together and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

President Halimah noted that over the past two years, officials from both sides had worked closely to ensure supplies flowed, to assist each other's citizens, and to contribute medical supplies and equipment to each other.

They are also working to resume connectivity as they reopen their borders, and setting sights on new areas of collaboration to build back better from the pandemic, she said at a state banquet at the Istana in honour of President Phuc.

President Phuc, in turn, thanked Singapore for assisting his country's citizens living, working and studying in the Republic during the pandemic, and expressed hope to further join hands to recover and develop in a sustainable manner.

The visit comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as well as the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Both heads of state welcomed the progress made in strengthening this partnership.