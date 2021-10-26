Singapore, UAE reaffirm bilateral ties, discuss Covid-19 situation

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman met the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a three-day visit that ended yesterday.

Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent state of relations between the two nations and discussed the Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Dr Maliki, who is Singapore's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, was on a working visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from last Saturday. He conveyed his congratulations to Sheikh Abdullah on the UAE's upcoming Golden Jubilee in December, and gave his good wishes on the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the first in the Middle East.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Dr Maliki had earlier visited the Singapore Pavilion at the Expo, which showcases the Republic's experience in overcoming its physical limitations as a small island city-state to become a liveable and sustainable city.

MFA added that Dr Maliki had several other meetings, one of which was with the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

There was a good exchange of views on managing the pandemic as countries reopen and transition to a new normal, said MFA.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education, also called on the UAE Minister of Education Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi to discuss challenges posed by the pandemic on the education system. They agreed that there was scope for more collaboration between Singapore and the UAE in education.

MFA said Dr Maliki also had a frank exchange of views on regional developments with the chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

Dr Maliki also met several Singaporeans in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and was hosted on a tour of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi.