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Singapore, UAE can do more to connect their businesses and investors: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met business leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi on Oct 20 with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng.

SINGAPORE - Singapore and the UAE have room to deepen cooperation beyond government partnerships and do more to connect their businesses and investors, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He said this on social media after a meeting with business leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi on Oct 20, as part of an official visit to the Emirates.

Earlier in the day, he also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to learn from each country’s experiences.

PM Wong said the UAE has considerable strengths in energy, not just in oil and gas but also in renewables and nuclear power.

The Emirates is also investing heavily in new capabilities, particularly in artificial intelligence and defence technologies, added PM Wong.

As these areas also interest Singapore, both sides can explore new opportunities and build on each other’s strengths, he said.

The event was hosted by the chair of Abu Dhabi’s Executive Affairs Authority, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, who is also the group chief executive of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

PM Wong is in Abu Dhabi for the second leg of his trip to the Middle East, which began in Qatar on Oct 18.

Earlier on Oct 20, during his meeting with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, the two leaders exchanged views on how their countries can prepare for the future while staying rooted in their heritage and values and putting their people’s well-being first.

Noting that the UAE is a longstanding partner of Singapore, PM Wong said: “We share many priorities, and there is much we can learn from each other’s experiences and approaches.”

His visit is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation, especially amid growing global uncertainty, added PM Wong.

PM Wong is also scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

He will then travel to Dubai for the final stop of the trip, which ends on Oct 22.

The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. In 2025, bilateral trade in goods hit $27.9 billion, and bilateral trade in services reached $12.8 billion in 2024.

In September, Singapore’s investment company Temasek announced plans to open offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2027 to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Both countries also recently deepened economic ties through the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum, which was held in Singapore in September.