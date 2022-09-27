Singapore travellers, investors stand to gain from drop

The ripple effects of the British pound's plunge could lead to opportunities for companies in Singapore and Singaporeans, but some businesses are feeling the heat.

On Monday, the sterling dropped as much as 4.9 per cent to an all-time low of US$1.0327 before stabilising at around US$1.05405.

In Singapore, money changers The Straits Times spoke to reported that the currency's record dive has seen the Singdollar valued at about $1.54 against £1 as at 7pm on Monday, compared with $1.63 at the end of August.

"The current rate and drop is very volatile, but I don't think it is here to stay. I will give it two to three days for it to bounce back to its usual rate," said Mr Mohamed Rafeeq, owner of Clifford Gems and Money Exchange at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

"It is the best time for people to go on holiday to the UK because this is the cheapest rate ever - I have never seen the rate drop so low before."

An employee at a money changer in Raffles Place, who wanted to be known only as Mr Din, said that only a few more people had inquired about the pound on Monday.

"The difference in the rate is huge, and I hope it is temporary because it is causing a loss for many money changers," he said.

Those likely to benefit from the drop would be Singaporeans looking to invest in the property sector in the United Kingdom or to travel there, said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank.

Travel agency EU Holidays has seen a sharp rise of about 30 per cent in inquiries about holidays to the UK since Sept 10, said Ms Mandy Chen, its marketing manager.

"Singaporeans will also enjoy cheaper goods imported from the UK or see it as an opportunity to send their children there to study," said Ms Ling.

"Singapore businesses may also look for bargains, including real estate, but those dependent on exports to the UK may suffer from a combination of potential UK recession or growth slowdown and a more expensive Singdollar as compared with the British pound sterling."

Ms Ling also noted that the weaker pound is likely to add to imported inflation and to the many challenges facing the British economy, amid high energy prices.

Singaporeans with investments such as property in Britain will probably worry about the value of their assets in Singdollar terms, said Mr Philip Wee, senior foreign exchange strategist at DBS Bank.

"The UK is not a top trading partner of Singapore. China's struggling economy and the large and rapid rate hikes in the Western economies are more worrisome for the global outlook," said Mr Wee.