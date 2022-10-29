Singapore to tighten laws to deal with new psychoactive drugs

SINGAPORE - Laws to tackle the menace of new psychoactive substances (NPS) will be tightened in the coming months, reflecting Singapore’s uncompromising stance against drug trafficking.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said on Saturday the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will propose that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) be allowed to take action based on the psychoactive effects of a substance, even if the substance itself has not yet been scheduled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

In her speech at MHA’s Minister’s Appreciation Lunch at HomeTeamNS Khatib, Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, said: “In the next few months, we will tighten the laws to allow us to deal more effectively with new psychoactive substances.

“Because the NPS are easy to manufacture in drug labs that are not difficult to set up, we find it a challenge to keep up with all the stuff that is coming into the market,” she said.

In June, 13 new NPS were added to the MDA and listed as Class A drugs, making it an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume them.

According to the CNB, the abuse of NPS, like Mushroom and Spice, has been linked to physical and psychological reactions such as paranoia, hallucinations, seizures and death.

Mrs Teo said the Government will remain steadfast in its tough approach against drug trafficking, including the use of the death penalty. She noted that arguments stating the death penalty is a failed deterrent due to the continued trafficking of drugs into Singapore are “disingenuous” and “illogical”.

Mrs Teo said there was “incontrovertible evidence” that the death penalty is an effective deterrent against drug trafficking.

“When we interviewed convicted drug traffickers and analysed their operations, it shows clearly that the death penalty has featured in their calculations, and has significantly reduced the amount of drugs trafficked into Singapore.”

She added: “Surveys also show that a large majority of people living in our surrounding region agree that the death penalty has a deterrent effect.”

In October, British billionaire Richard Branson criticised the use of the death penalty to deter drug trafficking in Singapore in a blog post, claiming Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was hanged despite a “well-documented intellectual disability”. Nagaenthran was hanged in April after being convicted of drug trafficking.

In response to the post, the MHA said Mr Branson had made untrue statements about Nagaenthran, and also false assertions of racial bias and treatment of capital defence lawyers.