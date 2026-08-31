Singapore to send police team, humanitarian supplies to aid Nepal flood relief efforts: MFA

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People salvaging belongings from their homes on Aug 31, following flash floods in Devighat in Nepal’s Nuwakot district.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is set to send humanitarian supplies and personnel to assist flood-hit Nepal with ongoing relief efforts, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Aug 31.

This was conveyed by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Shisir Khanal on Aug 31, MFA said.

The Singapore Police Force is deploying a team to Nepal, including officers specialising in disaster victim identification, in line with Nepal’s request, according to the ministry.

Also, the Singapore Government will deliver both civilian and Singapore Armed Forces supplies to Nepal.

These will be on top of the Government’s US$100,000 (S$127,000) contribution to the Singapore Red Cross’ public fund raising on Aug 28.

The Red Cross has raised around $1 million in total so far.

The MFA’s own Crisis Response Team has been deployed to Nepal since Aug 27 to provide consular assistance to affected Singaporeans in Nepal.

More than 900 people have been confirmed dead, with nearly 5,000 missing after waves of water, rocks and debris smashed into villages on Aug 26 near the Nepal-China border.

Nine Singaporeans have been reported missing.

In their conversation, Balakrishnan also conveyed Singapore’s condolences to Nepal and commended the country’s disaster relief efforts.

He also expressed appreciation for the Nepal government’s assistance in the search for the missing Singaporeans.

Khanal expressed Nepal’s appreciation for the Singapore Government’s assistance, said the MFA.

The Singapore Government will continue to work closely with the Nepal government on the provision of humanitarian assistance, the ministry added.