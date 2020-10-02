Singapore to send Covid-19 diagnostic tests, surgical masks and hand sanitiser to Myanmar

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has spoken to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi about the Government's additional contribution of 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, one million surgical masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to support Myanmar's efforts to combat the pandemic.

It has not been finalised yet when these supplies will be sent to Myanmar.

In March, Singapore sent polymerase chain reaction machines, diagnostic tests and other medical supplies to Myanmar.

On the phone call Dr Balakrishnan made to Ms Suu Kyi on Friday (Oct 2), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both of them reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Myanmar.

They expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance rendered amid the global health crisis, including support given to nationals living in each other's countries and the facilitation of their return home.

Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Suu Kyi also agreed that Asean member states should continue to work closely to strengthen the resilience of supply chains, and keep economies open and connected, which would be of critical importance to post-pandemic economic recovery.

Both of them also expressed support for Asean to intensify cooperation with external partners on the research, development, production and distribution of vaccines and medicines.