Singapore to send 200 oxygen concentrators to Myanmar

Singapore will send 200 10-litre oxygen concentrators to support Myanmar's battle against Covid-19.

The Singapore Red Cross will work with the Myanmar Red Cross Society to distribute the oxygen concentrators to affected communities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

Oxygen concentrators are electrically powered medical devices designed to concentrate oxygen from ambient air.

They are often used by people seeking to avert breathing difficulties while recuperating at home.

The new aid will supplement the Singapore Government's earlier contributions of polymerase chain reaction machines, diagnostic tests, surgical masks, hand sanitiser and other medical supplies to Myanmar, MFA said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has compounded the socio-economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.

"It is imperative that the aid reach those in need directly, and in a timely, transparent and inclusive manner," he said.

Since last month, Covid-19 infections have spiked in Myanmar, with 4,630 cases and 396 deaths reported on Monday, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Myanmar's military authorities pledged to ramp up oxygen supplies to help treat Covid-19 patients, as residents reported long queues of people desperately trying to refill oxygen cylinders in the city of Yangon despite a military curfew.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their fight against Covid-19," said MFA.

Kok Yufeng