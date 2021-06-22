City planning

Singapore to review land use

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore will review the way it allocates and uses land, given the way Covid-19 has reshaped many aspects of life, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said. Adaptable city planning is also needed, he said ahead of public engagement next month on Singapore's long-term development plans.

