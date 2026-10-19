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Singapore to host BTS THE CITY ARIRANG, first and only stop of citywide fan experience in S-E Asia

BTS at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept 18. Singapore will host South-east Asia’s first and only stop of the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG.

SINGAPORE – BTS may be playing only four nights in Singapore, but fans will get to enjoy a month-long series of activities from Dec 1-31.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in partnership with HYBE, announced on Oct 19 that Singapore will host South-east Asia’s first and only stop of the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG, which transforms the host city into an immersive experience across multiple precincts.

Highlights include:

Themed light and music show at Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex

Landmark-themed takeover of Exploria, a new immersive multimedia attraction at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Art Trail at National Gallery Singapore, pairing BTS music with Pop after Pop: Art around Us artworks

themed light and sound installations at the National Museum of Singapore

Fireworks display choreographed to the music of BTS alongside other themed experiences within Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa

Rave and drone show set to BTS music, a themed race and immersive installations on Sentosa Island

Interactive experiences across multiple themed zones at The Kallang

Opening and closing night takeovers at Zouk Singapore, featuring dedicated music and experiential programming

As part of the festivities, landmarks in Marina Bay and along the Singapore River will also be lighting up each night in ARIRANG red from Dec 8-22.

The immersive experience was first staged in Seoul in March, and has since been staged in just four cities - Las Vegas, Busan, London and New York.