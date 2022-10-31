Singapore to hold 14th Digital Media Asia in first in-person event since 2019

SINGAPORE – Digital Media Asia (DMA) 2022 will feature two concurrent conferences, one focusing on generating revenue from digital assets and the other on technology powering content creation and monetisation.

Participants can hear from expert speakers on such topics as Trends In Digital News Consumption and Monetisation Opportunities; Data Driven Newsrooms; and Evolving Subscription Strategies. Several breakout sessions will also offer more in-depth explanations on specific subjects.

The event, which is in its 14th edition, is Asia’s largest and foremost news media industry event with a focus on digital trends, revenues and technology.

Hosted by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), DMA, which was held virtually over the past two years due to Covid-19, will revert to an in-person event at Novotel Singapore on Stevens on Nov 3 and 4.

The Straits Times is a media partner and SPH Media is the strategic partner for DMA 2022.

Among the speakers is Russmedia’s head of audience Lucas Hepberger who will touch on the company’s gamification and engagement tools and how they have helped to increase and retain registration.

SPH Media chief customer officer Eugene Wee and ST mobile editor Jeremy Au Yong will also share their experience on manoeuvring the newsroom from print-focused software to a digital-focused content management system.

Additionally, the Digital Media Awards Asia will be held on Nov 3 during a gala dinner at Novotel Singapore on Stevens. Now in its 12th year, it is the most prestigious awards ceremony for digital news in the region.

The title sponsor for the Digital Media Awards Asia 2022 is Panasonic Singapore.

Its managing director, Mr Philip Chua, said: “We advocate Wan-Ifra’s vision to uphold the freedom and standards of journalism. We’d like to congratulate the recognised efforts of news publishers who delivered unique and original digital media projects in the past year.”

This year’s awards will feature 10 categories, including new ones such as Best Podcast and Best Newsletter. There were 145 entries from 41 media organisations in 12 countries from the Asia-Pacific region. ST is nominated in four categories, including Best Special Project for Covid-19.

Director of Wan-Ifra Asia Lee Kah Whye said: “We are bringing together over 250 delegates from all over the world. They will hear from more than 50 speakers from about 15 countries, discussing critical issues such as how to make the digital news business sustainable, the technologies that will enable the industry to do so, and media innovation.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://str.sg/dma22

A ticket costs $1,600 for Wan-Ifra members and $1,980 for non-members. ST readers can get a 10 per cent discount when they apply the code DMA10OFF in the registration form.