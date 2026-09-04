Singapore to get 900 slots for Haj 2027, pilgrims to undergo enhanced medical assessment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The number of slots given to the Republic is the same as in 2025 and 2026.

SINGAPORE – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) has allocated 900 places to Singapore for Haj 2027, and prospective pilgrims here have to undergo an enhanced medical assessment in order to comply with its requirements .

The number of slots given to the Republic is the same as in 2025 and 2026.

Pilgrims for Haj 2027, which is expected to take place from May 14 to May 19, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) MyHajSG portal, said the organisation in a press statement on Sept 4.

Applicants who registered before March 7, 2014 will receive their letter of intent via the portal from Sept 14.

Before a Haj visa is issued, MOHU requires pilgrims to undergo a mandatory enhanced medical assessment, be certified free from disqualifying chronic conditions, and be physically capable of performing Haj independently, noted MUIS .

MUIS said that it has appointed medical service providers to conduct the assessment, which includes a clinical examination, blood tests, chest X-ray, electrocardiogram, and mobility assessment.

“Applicants with complex medical cases will be referred to a Haj Medical Panel comprising experienced medical professionals for further assessment.

“This will provide applicants who require further medical review with greater clarity on their fitness to undertake Haj,” the organisation said.

Applicants are required to complete their assessment by Oct 13 at their own cost and are advised to register for their assessment early. Details of the appointed medical service providers and registration arrangements are available on the MUIS website at go.gov.sg/haj2027

Those certified medically fit will have to accept their letter of intent through the MyHajSG portal by Oct 18.

MUIS also said that eligible applicants who are medically fit and have accepted their letter of intent will receive a letter of offer from Oct 20 onwards. They must then purchase their Haj package from a MUIS-appointed travel agent by Nov 2.

Applicants aged 70 and above will be given priority consideration for the offer.

MOHU has also informed the various Haj Affairs Offices that countries may be required to bear costs arising from non-compliance with these requirements, added MUIS. Pilgrims who are found to have disqualifying medical conditions when they are in Saudi Arabia may also be liable for medical costs not covered by insurance.

For clarifications on the medical health requirements, application process, or any other matters related to Haj 2027, applicants are advised to refer to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the MUIS website.

“MUIS encourages all applicants to be financially, physically, mentally and spiritually ready for this sacred journey... MUIS remains committed to supporting pilgrims through a smooth and transparent Haj process, with their health and safety as a key priority,” the body said.

It added that the public should not engage Haj-related serviced from unauthorised individuals or travel agents, as they may be exposed to significant financial risks or denial of entry into Saudi Arabia or deportation. Any encounters with such agents should be reported to the police.

The haj is the major Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and represents the fifth pillar of Islam. Muslims must undertake the journey at least once if they are physically and financially able to.

It is performed over about a week only once a year, during Zulhijjah – the 12th month of the Islamic calendar – and involves intense rituals such as circumambulating the Kaaba, running between hills, and stoning pillars.

The Kaaba is a cubic structure draped in black cloth situated at the centre of Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca that serves as the qibla, or direction that Muslims face when performing solah, or prayer.

Over the last 20 years – aside from 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic – about two million Muslims from around the world performed the haj each year, with a record 3.16 million making the journey in 2012.