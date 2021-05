Much like how clogged arteries need to be cleared to prevent a heart attack, the nation's sewage network needs to be purged of its fat. Otherwise, greasy waste - fat, oil and grease collected from the grease traps between eateries and public sewers - can harden and clog, potentially causing sewers to overflow. Singapore is set to double its greasy waste treatment capabilities by 2025.

