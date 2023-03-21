Singapore to replace colour-coded Dorscon framework with situational tier system

SINGAPORE - Singapore is set to do away with the colour-coded Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) framework in favour of a more intuitive system of informing the masses about the public health situation.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced in Parliament that the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA), the principal legislation for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, will be amended to reflect four public health situational tiers.

The first tier is the baseline state, which reflects a peacetime state, he said in his speech during the debate on the White Paper on Singapore’s response to Covid-19.

The second tier is outbreak management – where a pathogen of concern is detected and measures may need to be implemented urgently to manage disease outbreaks. These include contact tracing and quarantine, testing, border controls and masking, which will buy time for Singapore to understand the pathogen’s characteristics.

The third tier is the public health threat – where more stringent, widespread and longer-term control measures and restrictions are needed. These include various safe management measures and restrictions, up to and including imposition of circuit-breaker-like curbs.

The final and most serious tier is the public health emergency. This is where very stringent measures such as curfews and requisition of public health assets and manpower may be effected.

The 92-page report analysing Singapore’s response to the pandemic pointed out that the Government had decided to be transparent and announce the Dorscon level publicly, even though the framework was intended as a tool for ministries and agencies to coordinate a response.

But that move caused some panic. There was therefore a need to design and communicate indicators of crisis severity and related public health measures to avoid causing undue public anxiety, the White Paper said.