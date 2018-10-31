Singapore to boost its energy resilience

Just like how Singapore successfully diversified its supply of water over the years, the country's next ambitious goal is to enhance its energy resilience and ensure that it is never dependent on any single source of supply.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing announced this yesterday at the opening of the Singapore International Energy Week at Marina Bay Sands.

To this end, he unveiled a slew of initiatives that included increased support for solar energy and ramped-up investments in infrastructure and mini power grids.

Mr Chan said: "Overcoming the energy challenge will be our next big audacious goal for the next 50 years."

