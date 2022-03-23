Singapore, Thailand and US air forces participate in military exercise after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is taking part in a large-scale trilateral air exercise in Thailand, with its Multi-Role Tanker Transport involved for the first time.

The Airbus A330 plane provides air-to-air-refuelling to fighter aircraft, extending their endurance for longer missions.

In a statement on Wednesday (March 23), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the RSAF has sent 24 aircraft and more than 550 airmen to conduct air defence and strike missions.

The RSAF aircraft include two Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, one C-130 transport plane and one G550 airborne early warning aircraft.

In total, 70 assets and more than 1,100 personnel from Singapore, Thailand and the United States are taking part in the 26th edition of Exercise Cope Tiger, conducted at Korat Air Base in Thailand from March 13 to March 25.

It is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A table-top exercise involving all three nations to plan for the exercise was conducted on March 11, Mindef said.

RSAF exercise director, Colonel David Kok, said: "Exercise Cope Tiger provides invaluable training opportunities for our airmen and women.

"It helps hone our ability to plan and execute realistic large-scale air combat operations in both air defence and strike missions, so that we remain operationally ready and capable in safeguarding Singapore's skies."