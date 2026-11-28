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Singapore teen reportedly faints on plane in China, helped by two doctors on same flight

The two doctors who attended to the sick teenager during the flight continued to monitor him after the plane landed in Xiamen on Nov 22.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean teenager reportedly fainted while on board a domestic flight in China, and was helped by two doctors who were on the same flight.

The incident occurred on XiamenAir Flight MF8406 from Kunming to Xiamen on Nov 22, the Xiamen Daily local newspaper reported.

The male teen, 17, was not identified in the report and his photo was blurred in local media photos.

Flight attendants sought assistance for the teen, who was unresponsive, over an in-flight announcement.

Two doctors, Ke Jianguo and Hong Qingqi from the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University, who were returning from an academic conference, checked the teen’s blood pressure and found that the reading was lower than expected. They also found that the teen had pain around his belly button.

The doctors found that the teen had experienced diarrhoea the day before, as well as on the morning of Nov 22, according to China Daily.

They reportedly diagnosed the teen with acute gastroenteritis, and administered an oral glucose saline solution and gastrointestinal medication.

After the plane landed in Xiamen, the doctors continued to monitor the teen and accompanied him to have an electrocardiogram (ECG) taken.

They left only after confirming that the ECG reading was normal and the teen’s overall condition was stable.