Singapore taking steps to build diverse portfolio of carbon credit sources

SINGAPORE - The Republic has started discussions on carbon markets with more than 20 countries, paving the way for the setting up of carbon credit projects that could help the nation meet its climate change targets.

These talks could eventually lay the foundations for Singapore to buy carbon credits from a variety of sources – similar to the nation’s strategy of diversifying imports of food and energy.

Countries that Singapore is in talks with include Ghana, Indonesia, Morocco, Brunei and Colombia, said Mr Benedict Chia, director-general of climate change at the National Climate Change Secretariat, which is part of the Prime Minister’s Office’s strategy group.

Singapore had commenced talks with these countries following the finalisation of carbon market rules at COP26, last year’s United Nations climate change conference held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Mr Chia added: “The next step would be to develop and implement bilateral frameworks to enable the implementation of carbon credit projects... between Singapore and these countries.”

Singapore’s climate change target under the Paris Agreement is for its emissions to reach a maximum of 65 million tonnes around 2030 before tapering off. The Republic has also announced its intention to see its planet-warming emissions reach net zero by 2050.

At COP26, countries agreed on a broad set of rules that would enable them to trade carbon credits to help meet their climate targets. For example, nations agreed that there would be no double counting of emissions – meaning countries selling the carbon credits cannot count the savings under their own national targets.

The COP26 outcome meant that countries need no longer rely solely on what they can do to cut emissions within their borders to meet their climate targets. They can also collaborate with other countries, such as buying carbon credits from emissions reduction projects in other nations, to reduce their carbon footprint.

This can be done in two main ways.

Nations can establish bilateral agreements to buy carbon credits that meet carbon market rules. The source could be another country or private developers of carbon credit projects based in another country.

Alternatively, countries can also choose to buy credits from a centralised “marketplace” of carbon credits that will be set up and overseen by the UN.

Singapore’s discussions with these more than 20 countries could help it buy carbon credits via the bilateral mechanism.

Said Mr Chia: “Singapore is committed to advancing global climate action through international collaboration with like-minded partners.”

Sources of carbon credits can include nature-based solutions, such as a reforestation project, or technology-based ones, such as capturing planet-warming carbon emissions from a fossil fuel plant and storing them underground.