Singapore strongly condemns Vienna attack; no Singaporean injured

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Monday (Nov 2) in central Vienna in Austria, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a swift recovery," the spokesman said in a press statement on Tuesday (Nov 3).

A 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, shot by police at the scene, is the chief suspect in the gun attack which left four dead and 22 injured. Austrian police were hunting for other suspects.

An elderly man and woman, a young passer-by and a waitress were killed in the attack, and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said some of the 14 wounded victims were fighting for their lives.

MFA has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in the affected area.

So far, there are no reports of injured Singaporeans.

"Singaporeans in Vienna should remain vigilant, follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with family members and friends so that they know you are safe," the spokesman said.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379-8800/8855 or email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.