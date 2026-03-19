Singapore skincare brand Suu Balm warns that counterfeits of its products are being sold online

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SINGAPORE – Local skincare brand Suu Balm has advised customers to be wary after it found counterfeit versions of its Rapid Itch Relief Ceramide Moisturiser being sold online.

This follows feedback from customers who unknowingly purchased products from unauthorised sellers and reported increased skin sensitivity after use.

Suu Balm has received more than 30 reports from customers since the end of January , a spokesperson told The Straits Times on March 18.

The spokesperson said the brand was alerted to the issue when a customer contacted Suu Balm through its official store on online marketplace Shopee, noting that the product she had purchased from another seller looked different from the original.

Another user of the moisturiser e-mailed Suu Balm as he noticed more itching and rashes appearing after using a product bought online from what was later found by Suu Balm to be an unauthorised seller.

The affected product is Suu Balm’s first and best-selling moisturiser , which was formulated at the National Skin Centre, the brand said in a statement. Its products are known to help alleviate sensitive and eczema-prone skin conditions.

Upon discovering the counterfeit listings, Suu Balm issued advisories warning customers of the counterfeit products across its official online platforms, including social media, its website and marketplace listings.

It has also reported the issue to the relevant authorities and marketplace platforms Shopee and Lazada, and is working with the platforms to have unauthorised sellers removed, said the brand.

While some counterfeit listings have been removed, others remain active and the brand reminded customers to be vigilant and purchase products only from its official platforms or authorised sellers.

A list of Suu Balm’s authorised retailers can be found at this page.

The brand’s spokesperson added: “We would like to emphasise that all authentic Suu Balm products are manufactured under strict quality control standards and use carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, including skin-identical ceramides.

“Products distributed through unauthorised channels are not guaranteed to contain the same high-performance ingredients or meet the same formulation and manufacturing standards as authentic Suu Balm products.”

Those who purchased counterfeit products can contact Suu Balm via its official channels and the brand will request a refund via the marketplace from which the customer purchased.

“Suu Balm is used by tens of thousands of Singaporeans. As a successful brand, it is unfortunately not uncommon for counterfeit products to attempt to enter the market,” said Suu Balm co-founder Jason Humphries .

“We are working with the relevant authorities and marketplace platforms to manage this issue. In the meantime, please be careful and purchase your Suu Balm only from authorised sellers.

“As the saying goes, if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

The Straits Times has contacted the Health Sciences Authority and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for more information.