Singapore shipping firm PIL donates $1.7m to self-help groups

SINGAPORE - The four self-help groups in Singapore got a total of $1.7 million in donations from container shipping line Pacific International Line (PIL) on Monday.

The Chinese Development Assistance Council, Singapore Indian Development Association and Yayasan Mendaki will each get $500,000 while the Eurasian Association will get $200,000.

The donations will be used to fund self-help group projects that help support low-income families and education initiatives.

PIL also plans to set up a foundation with a pledged amount of $300,000, which will help fund other charitible projects, said PIL executive chairman Teo Siong Seng.

At a ceremony held at the firm’s premises in Shenton Way, Mr Teo said the donation was one way for PIL to mark its return to financial health this year.

It is also an oppurtunity to recognize the role self-help groups play in maintaining harmony, peace, and stability in Singapore, he added.

Mr Teo said: “This act of giving is an important message to send to our colleagues both at home and overseas that wherever we are, we should give back to the community.”

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour at the event, lauded PIL’s efforts.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, said the donation will go a long way towards efforts to maintain social harmony in Singapore.

Yayasan Mendaki chief executive Zuraidah Abdullah said the donation will help Mendaki reach its fundraising target of $20 million, and go towards improving and expanding existing programmes for lower-income families.