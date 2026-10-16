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Singapore set for wet, warm weather in second half of October

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Localised, short thundery showers are expected on most days in the second half of October.

Localised, short thundery showers are expected on most days in the second half of October.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Dilenjit Singh

SINGAPORE – The rest of October is expected to be wet and warm, with thundery showers expected on most days and temperature highs of 33 deg C to 35 deg C.

It may even get slightly hotter than 35 deg C on a few days, and minimum night temperatures could be above 27 deg C, said the weatherman on Oct 16.

Rainfall during the second half of October is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory. The thundery showers are expected to be localised and short in duration, it added.

Total rainfall for the rest of the October is forecast to be below average for most parts of Singapore.

The Met Service said the south-west monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to continue in the coming fortnight, with winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.