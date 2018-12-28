Singapore road users need to be more gracious and understanding: Road safety experts

SINGAPORE - When he saw the pair of cyclists riding side-by-side last Saturday (Dec 22), Mr Teo Seng Tiong was sure it was against the rules.

The 57-year-old owner of a fish farm in Pulau Ubin, who was driving his lorry along the left lane of the two-lane Pasir Ris Drive 3 road, sounded the horn to overtake the cyclists.

That led to an altercation with one of the riders, an exchange that was caught in a dashcam video which has since garnered over 2.9 million views and close to 30,000 shares.

The Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules state that cyclists are allowed to ride two abreast on a road with two lanes or more, which the cyclists in the video can be seen doing.

Mr Teo told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "I didn't know this was allowed and I only realised there was such a rule after the incident."

Shortly after the exchange, Mr Teo was arrested for rash driving and the 35-year-old cyclist was arrested for rash riding and mischief. Police investigations are ongoing.

Experts say when it comes down to it, road use is not just about the right of way, but the right attitude.

Safe Cycling Task Force president Steven Lim said many users have no idea how to share the roads.

"It's not just about having the right of way, but you also have to take others into consideration. You don't always have to insist on the right of way, it's a shared space and we can accommodate each other," he added.

While the rules do allow cyclists to ride two abreast on some roads, riders should not assume they are entitled to this right.

"Riding two abreast is to shorten the line of cyclists, especially when they are in a big group. If it's a small group, it's not necessary," he added.

Discussions about who has right of way have been rife after the dashcam video caught one of the cyclists hitting Mr Teo's lorry before the truck swerved towards the rider, causing him to fall onto the turf next to the road.

The incident happened near the junction of Pasir Ris Rise.

Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay Road said if there is an incident, road users should not react rashly.

"Motorists and cyclists shouldn't take the law into their own hands. They should make a police report and let the authorities handle it," added Mr Tay.

He said with more cyclists on the roads, all road users have to be extra careful.

Mr Lim added that road users should not insist on using every right, "especially if giving way can make things smoother for all".

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen said the incident is a reminder for pedestrians, motorists, cyclists and users of personal mobility devices "to always be mutually respectful and patient".

"Any negative incident will only serve to create a lose-lose situation for everyone concerned."

Mr Tay Yong Hong, 60, who cycles on the weekends, said the incident has raised important points about how road users can co-exist.

"Ultimately, it's about every road user giving way to each other. As a cyclist myself, and as someone who drives, I do try to be more understanding of cyclists on the road."

"Of course I do get annoyed sometimes, but that's human nature," said the semi-retired sales manager.

The Land Transport Authority, Traffic Police, Singapore Road Safety Council and Singapore Kindness Movement last year launched a campaign to encourage graciousness on the roads after 141 people died in accidents in 2016.

Examples of bad behaviour cited included tailgating, changing lanes abruptly, and not giving way.

For Mr Teo, the sequence of events that lasted about 20 seconds has caused him much stress.



Mr Teo Seng Tiong, the lorry driver who was involved in a viral video where a cyclist had hit the side mirror of his lorry. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



He said he had moved to the right of the lane to try to get past the cyclist.

"I thought I had enough space between the cyclist and me, so I was looking out for the taxi on my right."

He claimed he then heard the taxi travelling on the right lane sound its horn, and just then he heard a loud crash.

Thinking he had hit the taxi, he "instinctively" swerved to the left.

"I realised the cyclist had fallen onto the kerb, and I thought he had hit his head on my side mirror," said Mr Teo, who got out of the lorry to check on the rider.

This moment was captured in a separate video showing the aftermath of the altercation.

Following the incident, Mr Teo's lorry was impounded. But he said he is glad people are talking about road sharing and road safety.

"A peaceful discussion about road safety is good."

He added: "I'm not angry at the cyclist and I want to let go of the incident. So I hope others can also stop making negative comments about it."