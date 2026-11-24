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International Court of Justice president Yuji Iwasawa (centre) reading the court’s judgment in the genocide case brought by Gambia against Myanmar in The Hague on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE – Singapore respects the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgment in the case Gambia brought against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention, the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Nov 24.

The ICJ had ruled on Nov 19 that Myanmar committed genocide during its 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine state.

The ministry said in a media statement that Singapore remains “deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including the plight of the Rohingya, refugees and internally displaced persons”.

It also reaffirmed the Republic’s “commitment to the international rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes”.

MFA added that it is studying the implications of the ICJ’s judgment and reiterated Singapore’s longstanding call for conditions to be created for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of refugees.

Singapore, together with ASEAN and other international partners, is ready to continue supporting the humanitarian needs of displaced persons, MFA said.

Myanmar’s 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine state killed at least 10,000 Rohingya and forced more than 700,000 members of the Muslim minority community to flee to Bangladesh.

ICJ’s Nov 19 decision marked the first time the UN’s top court has ever held a state responsible for genocide.

The court ordered Myanmar to “allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence” for those who fled the violence.

Judges also called for the investigation and punishment of anyone suspected of committing genocide, providing for compensation to be determined at a later date.